Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Regional Final
Steubenville 6, Chillicothe Unioto 4
Division III
Regional Final
Defiance Tinora 6, Johnstown 3
Lewistown Indian Lake 6, Casstown Miami East 0
