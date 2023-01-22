dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Lakeside 67, Conneaut 47

Bellville Clear Fork 62, Galion 54

Cin. Anderson 57, Mt. Orab Western Brown 39

Circleville 50, Circleville Logan Elm 38

Cols. KIPP 68, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53

Cols. Northland 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53

Delta 55, N. Baltimore 36

Dublin Jerome 45, Reynoldsburg 44

Heartland Christian 51, Kinsman Badger 50

Newport, Ky. 69, Cin. Aiken 48

Sherwood Fairview 82, Independence 65

Spencerville 57, Delphos St. John's 45

Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, Fairborn 46

Villa Madonna, Ky. 45, RULH 42

Warren JFK 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

