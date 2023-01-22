Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Lakeside 67, Conneaut 47
Bellville Clear Fork 62, Galion 54
Cin. Anderson 57, Mt. Orab Western Brown 39
Circleville 50, Circleville Logan Elm 38
Cols. KIPP 68, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53
Cols. Northland 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 53
Delta 55, N. Baltimore 36
Dublin Jerome 45, Reynoldsburg 44
Heartland Christian 51, Kinsman Badger 50
Newport, Ky. 69, Cin. Aiken 48
Sherwood Fairview 82, Independence 65
Spencerville 57, Delphos St. John's 45
Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, Fairborn 46
Villa Madonna, Ky. 45, RULH 42
Warren JFK 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
