Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division I=
Kettering Fairmont 61, Cin. Princeton 55, OT
Division II=
Akr. Hoban 72, Mt. Notre Dame 64
Division V=
Portsmouth 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 48
Division VI=
Strasburg 38, Russia 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
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