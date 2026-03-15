Saturday's Scores

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By The Associated Press
10 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Final=

Division I=

Kettering Fairmont 61, Cin. Princeton 55, OT

Division II=

Akr. Hoban 72, Mt. Notre Dame 64

Division V=

Portsmouth 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 48

Division VI=

Strasburg 38, Russia 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

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