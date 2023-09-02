Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Ashtabula St. John 38, Beachwood 24

Cols. Crusaders 20, Kiski School, Pa. 13

Erie, Pa. 38, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Lakewood St. Edward 42, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 14

McComb 56, Cols. Beechcroft 18

Mentor Lake Cath. 27, Akr. Buchtel 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

