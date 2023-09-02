Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ashtabula St. John 38, Beachwood 24
Cols. Crusaders 20, Kiski School, Pa. 13
Erie, Pa. 38, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Lakewood St. Edward 42, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 14
McComb 56, Cols. Beechcroft 18
Mentor Lake Cath. 27, Akr. Buchtel 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Springfield man admits guilt in Haitian hate crimes
2
Bond raised for driver accused in fatal Northwestern school bus crash
3
FirstEnergy customers feel scammed out of money, again, in aftermath of...
4
Memorial to students in Northwestern bus crash removed
5
New Carlisle moves forward with more than 600 proposed new houses