Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

State ChampionshipDivision VI=

Kirtland 41, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6

State ChampionshipDivision VII=

St. Henry (OH) 37, Jeromesville Hillsdale 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Documentary highlights housing, evictions struggles
2
Ross teacher union oks preliminary strike notice move
3
Hamilton suspended officer in October for use of force policy violation
4
Craving Skyline pizza? Kroger now selling limited quantities through...
5
Column: Western Clark County gears up for Christmas