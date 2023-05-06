Saturday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division II
Region 8
Cols. Bexley 1, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Granville 21, Cols. East 1
Whitehall-Yearling 15, Cols. Eastmoor 5
In Other News
1
Rick’s Picks: Who will win Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill...
2
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month: Here’s how to sign up for a...
3
Springfield-Beckley named Ohio airport of the year
4
After tough cancer battle, wife and husband both earn Cedarville...
5
‘Bad for college towns’: Oxford leaders oppose state bill to regulate...