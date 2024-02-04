Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloom-Carroll 48, Circleville Logan Elm 44
Bryan 48, Lima Bath 37
Cols. Horizon 83, Cols. Cristo Rey 42
Delphos St John's 65, Van Wert Lincolnview 35
Eastlake North 72, Painesville Riverside 63
Fairfield Christian 67, Cols. Wellington 57
Gorham Fayette 51, Waldron, Mich. 34
Newark Cath. 53, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 40
Rockford Parkway 45, S. Adams, Ind. 34
Waterford 54, Ironton St. Joseph 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Mermaids return, ‘Shark Summer’ grows as Newport Aquarium marks 25th...
2
Texas taco restaurant plans Liberty Twp. opening and grand opening...
3
Butler County container home business aims to make housing affordable
4
Former Ohio Senate president dies
5
Sixth attorney appointed to represent man accused in 2022 fatal...