Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Summit Country Day 50, Hamilton Badin 45

Defiance 74, Cle. St. Joseph 64

Harvest Prep New Years Bash=

Cols. Beechcroft 92, Cols. Independence 62

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 79, South 54

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 52, Cols. Patriot Prep 33

West 55, Cols. Cristo Rey 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

