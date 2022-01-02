Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Summit Country Day 50, Hamilton Badin 45
Defiance 74, Cle. St. Joseph 64
Harvest Prep New Years Bash=
Cols. Beechcroft 92, Cols. Independence 62
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 79, South 54
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 52, Cols. Patriot Prep 33
West 55, Cols. Cristo Rey 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
