Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division IV=
New Madison Tri-Village 44, Antwerp 41
Richmond Hts. 59, Berlin Hiland 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
