Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
State Championship=
Cin. Purcell Marian 57, Canal Fulton Northwest 48
Division IV=
State Championship=
New Madison Tri-Village 52, Tol. Christian 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
