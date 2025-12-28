Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 58, Jackson 50

Archbold 51, Kalida 39

Ashtabula Edgewood 62, Ashtabula St John 4

Athens 37, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

Attica Seneca E. 34, Upper Sandusky 31

Aurora 51, Mantua Crestwood 29

Bay (OH) 37, Chagrin Falls 33

Bellevue 47, Castalia Margaretta 28

Beloit W. Branch 60, Shelby 41

Chillicothe Huntington 35, Lucasville Valley 32

Cle. John Marshall 62, Golden Gate (FL), Fla. 39

Clyde 60, Lexington 22

Columbus Grove 50, Pandora-Gilboa 44

Day. Carroll 56, Lebanon 45

Delphos Jefferson 73, Lima Perry 8

Delphos St John's 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43

Eastlake North 46, Euclid 15

Franklin Furnace Green 53, Greenup Co., Ky. 46

Ft. Recovery 59, Camden Preble Shawnee 26

Garrettsville Garfield 73, Brookfield 52

Gates Mills Gilmour 58, Richmond Hts. 47

Grainger, Tenn. 53, Batavia 37

Greenville 41, Fairborn 34

Groveport Madison Christian 36, Spring. NE 17

Haviland Wayne Trace 43, Woodlan, Ind. 35

Hudson 61, Chagrin Falls Kenston 26

Huntington, W.Va. 78, High Point Christian Academy 57

Lorain 51, Avon 45

Martins Ferry 45, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 42

Miller City 66, Bluffton 36

Millersburg W. Holmes 48, New Concord John Glenn 32

Mt. Notre Dame 67, Bellbrook 63

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Mt Gilead 42

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 69, Bucyrus 8

Norwalk St Paul 41, Lakeside Danbury 38

Olmsted Falls 41, American Heritage (Plantation), Fla. 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Convoy Crestview 37

Ottoville 55, Arlington 42

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 42, Independence 26

Rittman 41, West Salem Northwestern 40

Sandusky St. Mary 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 34

Sarahsville Shenandoah 66, Belpre 15

Sidney Fairlawn 51, Spring. Shawnee 38

Springboro 57, Mason 50

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 65, Newcomerstown 48

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Madonna, W.Va. 39

Sycamore Mohawk 51, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20

Uhrichsville Claymont 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44

Vandalia Butler 37, Sidney 30

Vincent Warren 46, Philo 34

Warren Harding 57, Cortland Lakeview 39

Waverly 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 27

West 36, Cin. Taft 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

