Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division V=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 53, Gahanna Cols. Academy 49
Division VI=
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43, Maria Stein Marion Local 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Visionary businesswoman has big plans for multiple Hamilton properties
2
Wittenberg University smashes fundraising record in annual giving event
3
This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade
4
Big upgrades expected at Butler County airports as electric aircraft...
5
2 Middletown men charged with aggravated burglary, abduction