Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA State Championship=
Division VI=
Maria Stein Marion Local 14, Kirtland 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals
2
Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports
3
The Miami University Art Museum renamed in honor of donors
4
RSV and flu cases in Clark County leading to spike in hospitalizations
5
Video of Miami University students going crazy for World Cup U.S. win...