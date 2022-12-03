dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA State Championship=

Division VI=

Maria Stein Marion Local 14, Kirtland 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

