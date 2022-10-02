Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 47, Akron Garfield 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 64, Fremont St. Joseph 14
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 14, Cle. Benedictine 7
Cin. College Prep. 50, Cin. Shroder 0
Cle. VASJ 21, Bishop Hartley 20
Gates Mills Gilmour 40, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14
Lakewood St. Edward 48, Cle. St. Ignatius 6
Parma Hts. Holy Name 21, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 14
Portsmouth Notre Dame 29, Franklin Furnace Green 21
Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 50, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 29, Carrick, Pa. 0
Tol. Christian 47, Sandusky St. Mary 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News