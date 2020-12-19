X

Saturday's Scores

news | 34 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 70, Akr. Ellet 39

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Massillon Tuslaw 50

Attica Seneca E. 92, Bucyrus 2

Beloit W. Branch 44, Can. South 26

Bethel-Tate 57, New Richmond 32

Bishop Fenwick 44, Day. Chaminade Julienne 25

Botkins 61, Sidney Fairlawn 30

Can. Glenoak 47, Green 31

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 54, OT

Cardington-Lincoln 51, Centerburg 37

Carey 56, Sycamore Mohawk 23

Carlisle 45, Waynesville 35

Cory-Rawson 58, Waynesfield-Goshen 39

Crooksville 53, Byesville Meadowbrook 46

Dresden Tri-Valley 45, Philo 22

Elyria Cath. 67, Fairview 28

Ft. Loramie 37, Findlay Liberty-Benton 20

Greenfield McClain 73, Lynchburg-Clay 63

Hannibal River 55, Martins Ferry 36

Kirtland 42, Gates Mills Hawken 38

Lebanon 64, Milford 50

Lees Creek E. Clinton 64, Blanchester 43

Legacy Christian 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39

Leipsic 73, Pandora-Gilboa 28

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 36, Cin. Colerain 33

Medina 49, N. Can. Hoover 42

Miamisburg 57, Springfield 33

Mogadore 63, Mogadore Field 29

Montpelier 54, Defiance Ayersville 36

N. Ridgeville 41, Avon Lake 34

New Philadelphia 52, Vincent Warren 50

Newton Local 52, New Lebanon Dixie 42

Olmsted Falls 67, Amherst Steele 30

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Perrysburg 33

Rocky River Magnificat 54, Macedonia Nordonia 52, 2OT

Spencerville 58, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20

Sullivan Black River 59, Sheffield Brookside 49

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 42, Strasburg-Franklin 31

Upper Sandusky 37, Morral Ridgedale 35

W. Chester Lakota W. 89, Middletown 19

Youngs. Ursuline 38, Youngs. Boardman 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.