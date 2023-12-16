Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Christian Community School 76, Lakewood St. Edward 60

Fairview 73, Brooklyn 67

Lancaster 54, Cols. Mifflin 48

Lexington 66, Wadsworth 35

Mantua Crestwood 68, Orwell Grand Valley 59

Mentor 91, Medina 79

Painesville Harvey 90, Conneaut 57

Parma Hts. Holy Name 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 60

Pioneer N. Central 62, Swanton 43

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, Brooke, W.Va. 51

