Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Christian Community School 76, Lakewood St. Edward 60
Fairview 73, Brooklyn 67
Lancaster 54, Cols. Mifflin 48
Lexington 66, Wadsworth 35
Mantua Crestwood 68, Orwell Grand Valley 59
Mentor 91, Medina 79
Painesville Harvey 90, Conneaut 57
Parma Hts. Holy Name 63, Gates Mills Gilmour 60
Pioneer N. Central 62, Swanton 43
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, Brooke, W.Va. 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
