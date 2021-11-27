Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Hartley 69, Cols. Independence 68
Cin. Woodward 88, Cols. Beechcroft 81
Cols. DeSales 65, Trotwood-Madison 55
Houston 47, Bradford 42
Kent Roosevelt 48, Mogadore Field 47, OT
Lyndhurst Brush 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 19
Maple Hts. 66, Cle. Hay 28
Proctorville Fairland 54, Leesburg Fairfield 46
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 72, Hannibal River 68
All Ohio Shootout=
Can. McKinley 55, Cols. Northland 52
Groveport-Madison 71, Cols. Centennial 27
Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Reynoldsburg 69
Cavs Elite Series=
Sheffield Brookside 63, Wickliffe 40
Tigers Basketball Classic=
Day. Ponitz Tech. 60, Goshen 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/