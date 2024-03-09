Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Final=

Division I=

Olmsted Falls 61, Massillon Jackson 34

Division IV=

Convoy Crestview 53, Columbus Grove 29

Ft. Loramie 44, Maria Stein Marion Local 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
3 vie to compete against Congressman Davidson in 8th District race
2
Springfield woman writes children’s book about ALS battle
3
Pike County murder trial: Patriarch of the Wagner family won’t see...
4
St. Patrick’s Day celebration: Middletown to host inaugural parade
5
Community recovering after 130 mph tornado, but disaster not expected...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top