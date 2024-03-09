Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division I=
Olmsted Falls 61, Massillon Jackson 34
Division IV=
Convoy Crestview 53, Columbus Grove 29
Ft. Loramie 44, Maria Stein Marion Local 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
