Saturday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
State Final
Division I

Sylvania Northview 6, Grove City 1

Division II

Akr. Chardon 8, Hoban 5

Division III

Apple Creek Waynedale 2, Milan Edison 1

Division IV

Russia 10, Van Wert Lincolnview 4

