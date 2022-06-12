Saturday's Scores

|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Sylvania Northview 6, Grove City 1
Akr. Chardon 8, Hoban 5
Apple Creek Waynedale 2, Milan Edison 1
Russia 10, Van Wert Lincolnview 4
