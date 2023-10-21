Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 31, Akr. Firestone 0
Akron Garfield 31, Akr. North 14
Bellaire 41, Martins Ferry 14
Cols. Briggs 32, West 0
Massillon 35, Can. McKinley 0
Strasburg-Franklin 27, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashtabula St. John vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Ohio lawmakers introduce bill to protect election workers from threats
2
Voices of America Country Music Fest announces another 2024 headliner
3
As Miami University pledges to reduce carbon emissions, official...
4
Champion strongman from Middletown retires from competing
5
Rattlesnake bites employee at Cincinnati Zoo