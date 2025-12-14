Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 44, Hot Springs, S.D. 21

Aquinas 50, Bergan Catholic 32

Arapahoe 54, Wauneta-Palisade 35

Arlington 40, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26

Axtell 53, Giltner/Harvard 37

Battle Creek 64, Clarkson-Leigh 14

Beatrice 48, Aurora 30

Blair 62, Omaha Gross 33

Bloomfield 74, Niobrara-Verdigre 63

Brady 60, Twin Loup 24

Bridgeport 55, Morrill 20

Central Valley 56, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Centura 49, Fillmore Central 41

Chadron 51, Gering 50

Columbus Scotus 41, Archangels 14

Crawford 50, Garden County 18

Douglas County West 48, Omaha Concordia 27

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Wausa 43

Elkhorn 65, Omaha Roncalli 20

Elm Creek 49, Ansley-Litchfield 34

Elmwood-Murdock 45, David City 32

Freeman 55, Falls City 13

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 56, Nebraska Lutheran 43

Guardian Angels 53, Crofton 47

Hastings St Cecilia 61, Blue Hill 18

Hay Springs 49, Banner County 3

Hershey 53, North Platte St. Patrick's 20

High Plains Community 36, Mead 28

Hitchcock County 42, Medicine Valley 34

Holdrege 70, Cozad 27

Kearney 52, Lincoln Southwest 38

Lincoln Christian 62, Lincoln Standing Bear 38

Lincoln East 44, Omaha Skutt 39

Lincoln High 46, Fremont 18

Lincoln North Star 60, Millard North 46

Lincoln Northeast 72, Norfolk 43

Lincoln Pius X 53, Bellevue West 45

Madison 42, Newman Grove/St. Edward Co-op 34

McCook 55, Wray, Colo. 38

Milford 60, Lincoln Lutheran 26

Nebraska Christian 53, Grand Island Lutheran 30

Oakland-Craig 59, Howells-Dodge 37

Omaha Benson 65, Omaha Burke 28

Omaha Duchesne 50, Grand Island Central Catholic 16

Omaha Marian 71, Bellevue East 26

Ord 56, Ravenna 23

Overton 51, Southern Valley 36

Paxton 62, Potter-Dix 11

Pierce 42, Ponca 37

Plainview 64, Lutheran Northeast 36

Plattsmouth 69, Auburn 34

Pleasanton 44, South Loup 19

Raymond Central 51, Syracuse 12

Red Cloud 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 28

Sandy Creek 52, Tri County 41

Seward 57, Grand Island Northwest 45

Shelton 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 13

Sidney 50, Yuma, Colo. 26

South Platte 38, Sutherland 30

Southern 52, Deshler 35

Stuart 60, Cody-Kilgore 23

Torrington, Wyo. 44, Kimball 22

Twin River 49, Heartland/Hampton 43

Valentine 71, Summerland 45

Wayne 44, Columbus Lakeview 33

West Holt 67, Burwell 29

Wilber-Clatonia 53, Superior 23

Wisner-Pilger 64, Wakefield 21

York 54, Lexington 36

Yutan 57, West Point-Beemer 19

Burns Insurance Winter Classic=

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 72, Mitchell 34

REMAX Early Bird Tournament=

Scottsbluff 61, Buffalo, Wyo. 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

