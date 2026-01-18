Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 58, Dola Hardin Northern 21

Ashtabula Edgewood 56, Niles McKinley 50

Beaver Eastern 58, Dawson-Bryant 34

Blanchester 43, RULH 41

Brooklyn 70, Medina Christian Academy 66

Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Warren JFK 30

Can. Glenoak 73, Tallmadge 61

Chillicothe Zane Trace 41, Circleville Logan Elm 34

Cin. College Prep. 93, Cincinnati Home School 54

Cin. McNicholas 57, Cin. Anderson 44

Cin. Wyoming 60, Huber Hts. Wayne 49

Cle. Cent. Cath. 54, Cle. VASJ 37

Clyde 100, Fostoria 49

Coldwater 51, St Marys 38

Cols. Centennial 67, Worthington Kilbourne 59

Cols. Independence 73, Cols. Mifflin 65

Cols. KIPP 80, Utica 63

Convoy Crestview 65, Ft. Recovery 61

Cuyahoga Falls 61, New Franklin Manchester 54

Defiance 43, Sherwood Fairview 38

Eastlake North 59, Cle. JFK 54

Granville Christian 43, Delaware Christian 42

Haviland Wayne Trace 37, Pettisville 34

Indian Land, S.C. 83, Rocky River 50

Ironton 57, Portsmouth W. 46

Kent Roosevelt 61, Mogadore 23

Lima 61, Brunswick 51

Lima Cent. Cath. 80, Elida 52

Lowellville 72, E. Palestine 44

Lynchburg-Clay 52, Williamsport Westfall 47

Manchester 61, Latham Western 57

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 39, Reimer Road Baptist 24

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, Bucyrus Wynford 29

Orrville 70, Hartville Lake Center Christian 59

Pataskala Licking Hts. 63, Cols. Northland 50

Perry 60, Madison 43

Portsmouth Clay 49, West Union 34

Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Crooksville 51

Randolph Southern, Ind. 57, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50

Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Cle. John Marshall 37

Sidney Fairlawn 56, Newton Local 39

Tol. Rogers 68, Southfield A&T, Mich. 59

Van Wert 67, Bryan 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
PETA sends letter to Butler County Sheriff’s Office in support of...
2
Hamilton Schools district faces two years of spending deficit
3
Market at Mother’s, flea market among weekend activities in Springfield
4
‘This is a tough one’: Middletown native Kayla Harrison undergoes neck...
5
Suspect in Middletown shooting files motion for immunity, citing self...