Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Final=
Olmsted Falls 63, Holland Springfield 21
Division III=
Regional Final=
Cols. Africentric 44, Versailles 35
Doylestown Chippewa 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 50
Division IV=
Regional Final=
New Madison Tri-Village 32, Ft. Loramie 30
Tol. Christian 43, Columbus Grove 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
