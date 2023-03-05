BreakingNews
Train derailment near Clark County Fairgrounds: Residents asked to shelter in place
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Final=

Olmsted Falls 63, Holland Springfield 21

Division III=

Regional Final=

Cols. Africentric 44, Versailles 35

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Shaker Hts. Laurel 50

Division IV=

Regional Final=

New Madison Tri-Village 32, Ft. Loramie 30

Tol. Christian 43, Columbus Grove 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Train derailment near Clark County Fairgrounds: Residents asked to...
2
Who is C.F. Payne? Illustrator from area has works on magazine covers
3
MetaZoo trading card game tourney in Mason to be streamed on Twitch
4
State patrol: Middletown man struck and killed on I-75 was walking away...
5
Miami University student group wants ‘morning-after’ birth control...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top