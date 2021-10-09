Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 42, Akr. North 0
Arcadia 50, Vanlue 6
Cin. Withrow 49, Cin. Woodward 0
Clyde 33, Sandusky 14
Fairport Harbor Harding 12, Windham 0
Fostoria 8, Elmore Woodmore 7
Martinsburg, W.Va. 45, Painesville Riverside 33
Rocky River Lutheran W. 28, Cuyahoga Hts. 17
Vienna Mathews 36, Ashtabula St. John 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
