Saturday's Scores

Boy's Baseball
|Division I
Region 3
Tol. St. Francis 9, Tol. Whitmer 1
Division II
Region 6
Defiance 13, Napoleon 3
Division III
Region 10
Coldwater 12, Findlay Liberty Benton 3
Millbury Lake 8, Tol. Ottawa Hills 4
