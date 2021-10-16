Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 20, Akr. Firestone 7
Castalia Margaretta 35, Montpelier 8
Warren JFK 34, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
