Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anna 57, Versailles 26
Attica Seneca E. 67, Greenwich S. Cent. 26
Berea-Midpark 52, Can. McKinley 47
Bishop Hartley 63, Newark 57
Camden Preble Shawnee 73, Day. Ponitz Tech. 51
Cin. Sycamore 45, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43
Cle. Hay 58, Orange 25
Cols. KIPP 47, Cols. Briggs 20
Columbus Grove 41, Lima Bath 30
Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Whitehall-Yearling 31
Green 59, Aurora 39
Houston 47, Bradford 42
Lebanon 56, Morrow Little Miami 38
Leesburg Fairfield 57, Proctorville Fairland 41
Louisville 77, Chardon 52
Mayfield 55, Cle. Hts. 39
Medina Highland 50, Macedonia Nordonia 31
Mentor 53, Eastlake North 41
Middletown Madison Senior 47, Franklin 30
Milan Edison 57, Sandusky St. Mary 39
Richfield Revere 45, Gates Mills Hawken 20
Richwood N. Union 47, Morral Ridgedale 25
STVM 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35
Southeastern 49, W. Union 32
Spencerville 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 15
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Richmond Edison 42
Uniontown Lake 53, Akr. Buchtel 17
Westfield, Ind. 60, Centerville 51
Youngs. Chaney High School 49, Campbell Memorial 47
Cavs Elite Series=
Wickliffe 51, Sheffield Brookside 49
Journey to the Tourney=
Cin. Purcell Marian 64, Cols. Africentric 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/