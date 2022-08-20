Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cols. Independence 46, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Lakewood 34, Cle. John Marshall 13
Spring. Cath. Cent. 48, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 21, Bellaire 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Butler County for Trump Facebook page unpublished by social media...
2
Case of man shot by Amazon delivery driver he allegedly attacked goes...
3
Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival today and Saturday features 15 acts...
4
Project to turn historic Springfield building into residential and...
5
100 craft beers available at Hops in the Hangar aircraft-themed event...