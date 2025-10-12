Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 12, Akr. Garfield 6
Akr. East 43, Akr. Firestone 7
Cin. N. College Hill 27, Cin. Clark Montessori 18
Cle. Hts. 38, Euclid 23
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 34, Cle. Cent. Cath. 12
Day. Christian 47, Cin. Gamble Montessori 6
Lakeside Danbury 52, Stryker 14
Oak Glen, W.Va. 56, Bridgeport 3
Warren JFK 38, Can. Cent. Cath. 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Indpls Irvington, Ind. vs. Foxfire, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
