Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 58, Can. South 38
Andrews Osborne Academy 59, Bard Cleveland 21
Erie McDowell, Pa. 68, Cle. Benedictine 36
Gates Mills Hawken 68, Cle. Hay 50
Mt. Vernon 68, Mansfield Madison 47
Ohio Valley Christian 58, Beth Haven Christian, W.Va. 41
Orange 67, Cle. Adams 53
Pomeroy Meigs 69, Gallipolis Gallia 40
Southington Chalker 69, Sebring McKinley 39
St. Paris Graham 51, Mechanicsburg 34
Warren Champion 61, Warren Lordstown 51
Wellsville 57, E. Palestine 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
