Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 50, Akr. North 0
Bellaire 35, Martins Ferry 6
Cle. Hts. 28, Shaker Hts. 21
Cle. St. Ignatius 58, Clarkson, Ontario 28
Climax-Scotts, Mich. 28, Lakeside Danbury 22
Louisville 20, Linsly, W.Va. 14
Mantua Crestwood 30, Gates Mills Hawken 0
Massillon 35, Can. McKinley 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
