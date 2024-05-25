Saturday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 3

Tol. St. Francis 9, Tol. Whitmer 1

Division II

Region 6

Bellville Clear Fork 11, St. Marys Memorial 1

Defiance 13, Napoleon 3

Huron 11, Sandusky Perkins 4

Division III

Region 10

Coldwater 12, Findlay Liberty Benton 3

Millbury Lake 8, Tol. Ottawa Hills 4

In Other News
1
Insanity plea for Middletown woman charged with complicity to sexually...
2
Former aide gets jail time for stealing from elderly residents at...
3
The International Space Station will be visible multiple times this...
4
Springfield to resume tobacco sales enforcement after court ruling
5
IndieCraft to draw crowds for music, beer and food in downtown...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top