Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 28, Akr. Garfield 26
Akr. Firestone 33, Akr. Ellet 6
Akr. Hoban 24, St. Edward (OH) 21
Cin. College Prep. 40, Day. Christian 9
Groveport-Madison 29, Canal Winchester 27
Massillon Washington 16, Can. McKinley 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Richmond Hts., ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
