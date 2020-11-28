X

Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 70, Sidney Lehman 33

Ansonia 46, Yellow Springs 33

Antwerp 71, Paulding 33

Bradford 58, Houston 36

Caledonia River Valley 70, Bellville Clear Fork 54

Carrollton 50, Uhrichsville Claymont 42

Casstown Miami E. 47, W. Liberty-Salem 34

Castalia Margaretta 60, Bellevue 55, OT

Celina 53, Versailles 43

Cin. Moeller 81, Cin. Walnut Hills 64

Clayton Northmont 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 52

Continental 41, Lima Temple Christian 23

Convoy Crestview 55, Miller City 45

Crestline 49, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 39

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 73, Akr. Hoban 67

Defiance 63, Findlay Liberty-Benton 47

Fayetteville-Perry 49, Bethel-Tate 48

Fremont Ross 58, Bowling Green 52

Ft. Jennings 59, Ada 40

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 80, Cin. Woodward 67

Kalida 62, Arlington 55

Macedonia Nordonia 69, Mayfield 67

Marion Pleasant 61, Galion Northmor 44

Millbury Lake 52, Northwood 38

Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Akr. Manchester 54

Minster 63, Spencerville 27

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Collins Western Reserve 39

Pettisville 39, Delta 25

Powell Olentangy Liberty 88, Athens 44

Ravenna SE 53, Mogadore Field 44

S. Webster 53, Portsmouth Notre Dame 42

Salem 51, Heartland Christian 38

Southeastern 61, Latham Western 50

St. Henry 47, Russia 36

St. Marys Memorial 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 49

Sylvania Northview 70, Oregon Clay 57

Zanesville 72, Marietta 67, OT

Elida Tip-Off Classic=

Championship=

Lima Shawnee 79, Lima Cent. Cath. 37

Consolation=

Lima Bath 57, Elida 46

Gene Ford Tipoff Classic=

Sarahsville Shenandoah 59, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Cambridge 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. vs. Avon Lake, ccd.

Can. Glenoak vs. Cle. John Adams, ccd.

Chillicothe Huntington vs. Minford, ccd.

Chillicothe Zane Trace vs. Seaman N. Adams, ccd.

Chillicothe vs. Wheelersburg, ccd.

Cin. Christian vs. Hamilton Badin, ppd.

Columbia Station Columbia vs. Elyria Open Door, ccd.

Cuyahoga Falls vs. N. Can. Hoover, ccd.

Dublin Coffman vs. Mansfield Sr., ccd.

Girard vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.

Jefferson Area vs. Andover Pymatuning Valley, ccd.

Kent Roosevelt vs. Akr. Springfield, ppd.

Lakewood St. Edward vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Mansfield St. Peter's vs. Bishop Watterson, ccd.

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Youngs. Liberty, ccd.

Newark Licking Valley vs. New Lexington, ccd.

Van Wert Lincolnview vs. Van Wert, ppd.

Vermilion vs. Oak Harbor, ccd.

Williamsport Westfall vs. Washington C.H., ccd.

