Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Climax-Scotts, Mich. 65, Lakeside Danbury 12
Cols. Northland 12, Cols. Beechcroft 7
Hamilton Badin 42, Cin. McNicholas 7
Massillon 23, Can. McKinley 13
Warrensville Hts. 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
