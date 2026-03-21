Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Semifinal=
Massillon Washington 75, Lima Senior 63
Westerville N. 74, N. Royalton 49
Division V=
Final=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50, Gahanna Cols. Academy 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
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