Saturday's Scores

By by The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
OHSAA Baseball Championships

State Final

Division I

Mason 8, Twinsburg 1

Division II

Beloit W. Branch 3, Hamilton Badin 2

Division III

Heath 3, Millbury Lake 1

Division IV

Berlin Hiland 3, Fort Recovery 2

