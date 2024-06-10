Saturday's Scores

OHSAA Baseball Championships
|State Final
Division I
Mason 8, Twinsburg 1
Division II
Beloit W. Branch 3, Hamilton Badin 2
Division III
Heath 3, Millbury Lake 1
Division IV
Berlin Hiland 3, Fort Recovery 2
