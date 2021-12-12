Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 66, Mantua Crestwood 54
Canfield 55, Youngs. Mooney 34
Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Wickliffe 60
Girard 51, Salem 43
Jefferson County Christian 70, Hundred, W.Va. 32
Linsly, W.Va. 73, Beverly Ft. Frye 31
Mogadore 64, Hartville Lake Center Christian 61
Newton Falls 59, Windham 27
Painesville Harvey 40, Gates Mills Hawken 38
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Newark Licking Valley 40
Poland Seminary 60, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44
STVM 49, Cin. Moeller 26
Sherwood Fairview 47, Gorham Fayette 25
Greynolds Classic=
Akr. East 74, Akr. Hoban 54
Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Doylestown Chippewa 32
Hoophall West HS Invitational=
Lakewood St. Edward 56, Lake Oswego, Ore. 38
Tiger Roundball Classic=
Cols. Grandview Hts. 75, Baltimore Liberty Union 57
Reynoldsburg 59, Bishop Watterson 55
Trotwood-Madison 87, Powell Olentangy Liberty 75
___
