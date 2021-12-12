dayton-daily-news logo
X

Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown 66, Mantua Crestwood 54

Canfield 55, Youngs. Mooney 34

Garfield Hts. Trinity 61, Wickliffe 60

Girard 51, Salem 43

Jefferson County Christian 70, Hundred, W.Va. 32

Linsly, W.Va. 73, Beverly Ft. Frye 31

Mogadore 64, Hartville Lake Center Christian 61

Newton Falls 59, Windham 27

Painesville Harvey 40, Gates Mills Hawken 38

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 63, Newark Licking Valley 40

Poland Seminary 60, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

STVM 49, Cin. Moeller 26

Sherwood Fairview 47, Gorham Fayette 25

Greynolds Classic=

Akr. East 74, Akr. Hoban 54

Cuyahoga Hts. 51, Doylestown Chippewa 32

Hoophall West HS Invitational=

Lakewood St. Edward 56, Lake Oswego, Ore. 38

Tiger Roundball Classic=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 75, Baltimore Liberty Union 57

Reynoldsburg 59, Bishop Watterson 55

Trotwood-Madison 87, Powell Olentangy Liberty 75

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield native to compete in Miss Universe pageant
2
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
3
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe
4
Monroe hotel rebranded to Holiday Inn Express after $2 million in...
5
Coroner working to identify driver who died after car crashed into...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top