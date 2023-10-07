Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 14, Akr. Buchtel 11
Akr. Ellet 27, Akron Garfield 12
Bellaire 31, E. Liverpool 14
Cin. Moeller 47, Cle. St. Ignatius 7
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 28, Cle. Benedictine 6
Hanoverton United 48, Wellsville 0
Warren JFK 45, Louisville Aquinas 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Gamble Montessori vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
