Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Fenwick 73, Spring. Cath. Cent. 29
Cin. Taft 64, North Oldham, Ky. 58
Conneaut 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 44
Delta 69, Jones Leadership Academy 47
Doylestown Chippewa 54, Akr. Coventry 47
Dublin Jerome 71, St. Marys Memorial 59
Girard 44, Youngs. Mooney 43
Johnstown 56, Hebron Lakewood 19
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42
Mentor 56, Canfield 43
Nicholas Co., Ky. 78, RULH 44
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Logan 33
Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 62
Rossford 64, Detroit University Prep, Mich. 44
Shelby 78, Galion 31
Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Bishop Watterson 57
Warren JFK 90, Warren Champion 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
