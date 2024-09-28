Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 42, Akr. Ellet 0

Akr. Garfield 35, Akr. North 22

Athens 27, Vincent Warren 14

Beaver Eastern 41, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0

Bethel-Tate 42, Lees Creek E. Clinton 12

Blanchester 12, Batavia Clermont NE 7

Chillicothe Unioto 21, Piketon 12

Chillicothe Zane Trace 42, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Woodward 6

Cin. Anderson 57, Milford (OH) 6

Cin. Indian Hill 41, Cin. Madeira 14

Cin. Withrow 19, Cin. Taft 14

Circleville Logan Elm 41, Baltimore Liberty Union 21

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 25, Amanda-Clearcreek 24

Cols. Linden-McKinley 20, Cols. Beechcroft 12

Crestline 14, Manchester 6

Dawson-Bryant High School 46, Gallipolis Gallia 8

East 8, Cols. Northland 0

Eaton 34, Middletown Madison 3

Germantown Valley View 20, Day. Oakwood 6

Harrison 49, Campbell County (KY), Ky. 14

Jackson 55, Greenfield McClain 0

Jamestown Greeneview 27, Spring. Greenon 0

London Madison-Plains 28, Cedarville 14

Loveland 34, Cin. Walnut Hills 6

Lyndhurst Brush 36, Cle. Cent. Cath. 6

Mentor 47, River Rouge, Mich. 21

Milford Center Fairbanks 61, N. Lewisburg Triad 13

New Madison Tri-Village 37, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 7

Trotwood-Madison 50, Day. Belmont 0

Washington C.H. 28, Chillicothe 26

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44, Hillsboro 27

Wellston 49, Bidwell River Valley 14

Wintersville Indian Creek 40, Bellaire 26

Youngs. East 30, Cin. Dohn 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

