Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon Lake 70, Avon 63
Beloit W. Branch 73, Minerva 61
Bryan 49, Van Wert 40
Centerville 50, Cin. St. Ursula 46
Kirtland 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 49
Lewis Center Olentangy 84, Creston Norwayne 58
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Cols. Walnut Ridge 48
New Lexington 53, Dresden Tri-Valley 50
Poland Seminary 47, Girard 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
