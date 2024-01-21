Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon Lake 70, Avon 63

Beloit W. Branch 73, Minerva 61

Bryan 49, Van Wert 40

Centerville 50, Cin. St. Ursula 46

Kirtland 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 49

Lewis Center Olentangy 84, Creston Norwayne 58

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 66, Cols. Walnut Ridge 48

New Lexington 53, Dresden Tri-Valley 50

Poland Seminary 47, Girard 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

