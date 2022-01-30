Hamburger icon
Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Watterson 48, Cols. St. Charles 35

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Bellaire 46

Centerville 63, Cin. Moeller 35

Circleville Logan Elm 49, Baltimore Liberty Union 45

Erie McDowell, Pa. 50, Youngs. Mooney 44

Huron 55, Vermilion 36

Latham Western 68, Beaver Eastern 60

Lyndhurst Brush 74, Cle. John Adams 28

Mentor Lake Cath. 68, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 23

Mowrystown Whiteoak 65, Lynchburg-Clay 61

Portsmouth Notre Dame 72, Portsmouth Sciotoville 26

Sandusky Perkins 46, Oak Harbor 44

Southington Chalker 60, Mantua Crestwood 26

Westlake 83, Chardon NDCL 71

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. St. Charles vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd. to Jan 29th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

