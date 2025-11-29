Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berea-Midpark 81, Cin. Gamble Montessori 33
Beverly Ft. Frye 44, McConnelsville Morgan 39
Columbus South 70, Cols. Mifflin 65
Gates Mills Hawken 75, Richmond Hts. 57
Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Cols. Beechcroft 50
Indpls Ritter, Ind. 51, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 49
New Matamoras Frontier 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
