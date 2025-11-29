Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berea-Midpark 81, Cin. Gamble Montessori 33

Beverly Ft. Frye 44, McConnelsville Morgan 39

Columbus South 70, Cols. Mifflin 65

Gates Mills Hawken 75, Richmond Hts. 57

Huber Hts. Wayne 78, Cols. Beechcroft 50

Indpls Ritter, Ind. 51, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 49

New Matamoras Frontier 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Butler County communities ramp up cybersecurity as global threats...
2
Actress Marsha Dietlein to introduce two of her holiday movies at State...
3
McCrabb: Area couple thankful for wife’s survival, son’s birth
4
Holiday in the City to pack in seasonal cheer over five weeks
5
DeWine fixes Ohio property tax glitch, preserving Homestead relief for...