Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 22, Akr. Buchtel 14
Belmont Union Local 50, Bellaire 18
Cin. Taft 50, Cin. Aiken 0
Cle. Hts. 70, Euclid 27
Warren JFK 44, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
