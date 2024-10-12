Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 12, Akr. Garfield 6
Akr. Firestone 13, Akr. East 12
Cin. N. College Hill 27, Cin. Summit 14
Cin. Withrow 21, Cin. Aiken 12
St. Edward (OH) 22, Clarkson, Ontario 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
