Saturday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 66, Newark 61

Cin. Aiken 80, Beavercreek 65

Cin. Summit 65, Canal Winchester Harvest 54

Cin. Wyoming 57, Hilliard Bradley 41

Cols. Walnut Ridge 60, Cin. Western Hills 58

Groveport-Madison 72, Columbus South 38

Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Cols. Africentric 53

Lyndhurst Brush 46, Cle. Benedictine 43

Medina 70, Rocky River 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

