Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 46, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 27
Archbold 42, Hicksville 39
Bellbrook 45, Beavercreek 32
Beloit W. Branch 61, Garrettsville Garfield 35
Bradford 58, Milton-Union 30
Cardington-Lincoln 58, Morral Ridgedale 26
Centerville 47, New Albany 46
Cin. Finneytown 57, Cin. Riverview East 26
Cin. Mt. Healthy 45, Bethel-Tate 21
Clyde 44, Fremont St. Joseph 39
Cols. Upper Arlington 39, Grove City 0
Cuyahoga Falls 52, Twinsburg 43
Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Fairview 25
Delta 60, Tontogany Otsego 30
Elyria 52, Lorain Clearview 21
Geneva 56, Orwell Grand Valley 35
Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. Mariemont 39
Holland Springfield 45, Tol. Whitmer 43
Hudson WRA 51, Hartville Lake Center Christian 20
Kenton 55, Lima Cent. Cath. 43
Kettering Alter 61, Day. Ponitz Tech. 22
Lakeside Danbury 48, Port Clinton 33
Lancaster 46, Chillicothe 37
Lima Shawnee 60, Ft. Jennings 14
McDermott Scioto NW 52, Portsmouth Clay 5
Mentor Lake Cath. 43, Painesville Harvey 38
Miamisburg 68, Germantown Valley View 40
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, New London 18
Napoleon 59, Defiance 29
Parma Hts. Holy Name 53, Rocky River Lutheran W. 46
Peninsula Woodridge 37, Kent Roosevelt 35
Portsmouth 61, Mowrystown Whiteoak 43
Portsmouth W. 59, Peebles 41
Rocky River Magnificat 47, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42
Rootstown 58, Mogadore Field 38
Russia 57, Minster 30
Stow-Munroe Falls 55, Painesville Riverside 40
Sullivan Black River 53, Plymouth 43
Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Sandusky Perkins 38
Upper Sandusky 45, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Urbana 46, Legacy Christian 37
Vanlue 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 36
Versailles 44, Bishop Fenwick 35
W. Union 76, New Boston Glenwood 50
Wheelersburg 55, Elyria Cath. 48
Willoughby S. 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 74, RULH 52
Zanesville Rosecrans 51, Zanesville Maysville 26
Kewpee Tip-Off Classic=
Championship=
Lima Bath 37, Maria Stein Marion Local 36
Consolation=
Bryan 76, Lima Sr. 27
McDonalds Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Bluffton 56, Harrod Allen E. 51
Consolation=
Cory-Rawson 43, Arlington 35
Tip Off Classic=
Barberton 51, Orrville 21
Loudonville 69, Ashland 44
Medina Highland 65, Oberlin Firelands 30
Wooster Triway 56, Medina Buckeye 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/