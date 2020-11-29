X

Saturday's Scores

news | Updated 9 hours ago
By The Associated Press
Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anna 70, Sidney Lehman 33

Apple Creek Waynedale 78, Richfield Revere 59

Arcanum 42, Eaton 41

Attica Seneca E. 64, Greenwich S. Cent. 27

Baltimore Liberty Union 40, Ashville Teays Valley 33

Bishop Fenwick 68, Cin. Withrow 17

Bluffton 69, Ft. Jennings 24

Bradford 58, Houston 36

Can. Glenoak 57, Chardon NDCL 27

Castalia Margaretta 56, Shelby 48

Cedarville 56, Spring. Greenon 49

Cin. West Clermont 56, Milford 51

Circleville 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 40

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 51, Portsmouth W. 39

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Orwell Grand Valley 21

Danville 76, Delaware Christian 25

Delphos St. John's 55, Haviland Wayne Trace 49

Findlay Liberty-Benton 67, Marion Pleasant 19

Granville 77, Mansfield Madison 38

Greenfield McClain 66, Washington C.H. 14

Hudson 66, Kent Roosevelt 44

Jeromesville Hillsdale 53, Ashland Mapleton 46

Kings Mills Kings 46, Morrow Little Miami 33

Lima Bath 48, Columbus Grove 32

Loudonville 80, Mansfield Christian 27

Maria Stein Marion Local 54, Lima Shawnee 35

Marion Harding 65, Pataskala Licking Hts. 43

Mechanicsburg 82, Spring. NE 9

Medina Highland 38, Bellville Clear Fork 34

Milan Edison 36, Sandusky St. Mary 34

Miller City 39, Holgate 26

Millersburg W. Holmes 49, Lexington 38

Mt. Notre Dame 64, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40

N. Can. Hoover 41, Can. McKinley 35, OT

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, New London 30

New Concord John Glenn 45, Crooksville 32

Newton Local 50, Sidney Fairlawn 46

Orrville 53, Rittman 28

Ottoville 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 42

Perry 70, Brunswick 51

Reedsville Eastern 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

Stow-Munroe Falls 75, Chardon 34

Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, Vandalia Butler 35

Tol. St. Ursula 54, Cin. Turpin 44

Troy 42, Piqua 38

Versailles 66, Covington 36

Vincent Warren 55, Dover 35

Wadsworth 55, Medina 34

Wauseon 40, Archbold 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bucyrus Wynford vs. Caledonia River Valley, ppd.

Chillicothe vs. Hillsboro, ppd.

Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Cin. Christian, ccd.

Circleville Logan Elm vs. Bloom-Carroll, ppd.

Circleville vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union, ccd.

Dublin Coffman vs. Mt. Notre Dame, ccd.

Massillon Tuslaw vs. Smithville, ccd.

Parma Normandy vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe vs. Ansonia, ppd.

Shelby vs. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, ccd.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.

Uniontown Lake vs. Alliance Marlington, ccd.

Warren Champion vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.

Youngs. East vs. Niles McKinley, ccd.

Zanesville Maysville vs. Zanesville W. Muskingum, ccd.

Zanesville vs. Cambridge, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.