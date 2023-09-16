Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire 64, Cambridge 39
Cin. Gamble Montessori 56, Cin. Summit Country Day 14
Cle. Benedictine 49, Akr. Buchtel 31
Delphos St. John's 41, Ft. Recovery 34, OT
Hundred, W.Va. 43, Millersport 20
Youngs. Mooney 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
