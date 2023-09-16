Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellaire 64, Cambridge 39

Cin. Gamble Montessori 56, Cin. Summit Country Day 14

Cle. Benedictine 49, Akr. Buchtel 31

Delphos St. John's 41, Ft. Recovery 34, OT

Hundred, W.Va. 43, Millersport 20

Youngs. Mooney 42, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

